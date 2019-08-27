Proctor Businesses React to Construction

Proctor, MN – Construction in Proctor is continuing to buzz along.

Stop light repairs and accessibility to county road eleven are taking up the bulk of the work.

The construction, which started August 7th, is on the main drag of town on highway two.

One local business owner says, crossing the street and taking new delivers has been difficult.

“The detour routes to the bottom of our yard, we can’t unload windows as easily as we used to or the trucks end up being in the street,” True Value Employee, Ben Potter says.

Construction is scheduled to wrap up mid-October.