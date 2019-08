Spartans Boys Soccer Get Shutout Win in Season Opener

Superior scored three goals in the second half to get the win over Menominie.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – In a game with thunder delays, small bouts of hail and strong wind gusts, the Superior boys soccer team opened their season with a win at home 4-0 over Menominie Tuesday afternoon at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

Jacob Kidd scored twice for the Spartans while Alex Hanson and Noah Benson also found the back of the net.