Summer Hockey Camp Shows Kids New Techniques

DULUTH, MN – Hockey players gathered at the Duluth Heritage Center for the three day Control the Ice Clinic.

In the camp, kids learn new techniques to find their edge control, balance and coordination.

The biggest thing instructors can teach, is that readiness makes all the difference.

“The players who are great or the ones who are just good are the ones who are prepared, the ones who are ready. Ready for passes, ready for the play, ready to compete. So if you’re not taking every chance you can be to more prepared than the other player, somebody is going to pass you up,” Instructor, Christian Grunnah says.

This is the first time this clinic has been held in Duluth.

Organizers are already making plans to come back.