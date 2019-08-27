Suspect in Lakeside Home Invasion Charged With Felony Robbery

DULUTH, Minn. – Authorities say the suspect in a home invasion and robbery in Lakeside last week has now been formally charged.

According to the criminal complaint, 32-year-old Brandon Edward Kall has been charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree aggravated robbery and felony theft.

Authorities say police responded to the 5200 Block of Colorado Street on Thursday just before 10:00 p.m. after receiving a call regarding a female running down the alley in her pajamas yelling for help.

When officers arrived on scene the female told them someone was ‘violently’ banging on her door when she was getting ready for bed.

She told officers she answered the door and saw an unknown male approximately 30 years old. She tried to then slam the door shut but the male forced his way in the house.

According to the complaint, the victim told authorities that the man told her he wanted money and informed her he had a gun and mace.

The victim said they went through the house where he took money, rings and several medications.

Authorities say Kall also stomped on the victim’s landline phones so that she could not call 911 for help.

Kall then took the victim to the garage so he could take her car which is when the victim took the opportunity to run for help.

Court records say that while police were speaking with the victim about the robbery incident they received a call of a car crash on the 3800 Block of Gladstone Street.

Authorities identified the car as belonging to the victim of the home invasion and robbery.

According to the criminal complaint a witness contacted police saying Kall had told her he had been “watching a lady’s house and knew there was money inside.”

The witness told authorities Kall had been drinking with the victim’s son and knew the son was living in the home with the woman. Kall then confessed to the witness that he had gone to the woman’s home and took money, rings and her vehicle.

The witness also told police that Kall ended up in Detox the next morning and asked her to pick up his property at Detox and throw it into the lake because he still had the victim’s cell phone. The witness turned the property over to police.

Investigators say they were able to lift a fingerprint belonging to Kall from the victim’s home following the burglary.

Kall’s next court appearance is scheduled for September 24.