“Twin Ports Tonight” Seeking LIVE Studio Audience

Taping for Season Two of Twin Ports Tonight is Happening Tuesday, August 27 and Wednesday, August 28

DULUTH, Minn. – Have you ever wanted to be a part of a live studio audience for a local television show?

On Tuesday, August 27 and Wednesday, August 28 you have the chance to do so in Duluth.

Season Two of Twin Ports Tonight hosted by Andrew Kirov will air in October on WDSE-WRPT throughout the Northland region.

Twin Ports Tonight is the area’s only late night variety TV show.

Each taping will begin at 7:00 p.m. at Zeitgeist Arts Center for Arts and Community in downtown Duluth.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online ahead of time or at the door.

