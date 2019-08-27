UMD Sophomore Libby Nelson Leading Hilltoppers Volleyball Team

Nelson recently graduated from Duluth East and is currently attending UMD.

DULUTH, Minn. – More than likely, you probably had a job when you were in college. Working at the bookstore or delivering sandwiches for Jimmy Johns. How about coaching the local high school volleyball team?

That’s the case for UMD sophomore Libby Nelson who was just recently named the new head coach of the Duluth Marshall volleyball team. In the span of one week, the 2017 Duluth East grad went from being just interested in the job to leading the program in 2019.

“My dad works with the parent of a player here and she had called me and left a message saying they really needed a coach. And I’ve really missed playing volleyball so I was really excited with the idea of coaching,” Nelson said.

“We were almost taking the role in being the leaders and asking “Do you have a coach? Are you over 18? Have you ever played volleyball? You should come coach us.” So that was kind of our hope and we were kind of worried we wouldn’t have a season so Libby kind of came to the rescue,” senior setter Margo Amatuzio said.

And Nelson is coming into a pretty good situation as the Hilltoppers finished with a 20–8 record last season and are bringing back six seniors. Duluth Marshall will be back in action Thursday night in their home opener against Cloquet.