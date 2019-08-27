Wis. Rep. Milroy Considers Running for Duffy’s Congressional Seat

Democratic State Representative says he's still talking with friends and family.

On Monday, Congressman Sean Duffy, a Republican Wisconsin representative, shocked the political world as he announced he is resigning next month to prepare for the birth of his daughter who is suffering from heart complications.

Just hours after Duffy’s announcement, Democratic State Rep. Nick Milroy of South Range announced he’s considering running for the soon-to-be-vacant 7th district seat.

Just as Duffy left his seat for family, Milroy is considering running for that seat–with family.

“My wife has been very supportive, but I don’t think that she understands maybe the whole commitment that will come with not only campaigning but if I’m fortunate enough to be elected: the amount of time that I’d be in D.C.,” Milroy said. “I need to talk to my kids, too, because my family obviously is the most important thing.”

Milroy posted on his Facebook page Monday that his heart goes out to Duffy for his unborn child’s medical complications and that he is talking with friends and family about running for Congress.

While the seat has long been held by Republican Duffy, Milroy said he is ready to reach across the aisle on issues if he got elected into the seat.

“I have a lot more in common with rural Republicans than I do with suburban Democrats and I think suburban Democrats have a lot more in common with suburban Republicans,” he said. “So there’s always middle ground on issues I think it’s important to work with both sides of the aisle. I have a track record of doing that.”

Milroy has represented Wisconsin’s 73rd district since 2009, after serving on the Superior City Council for four years.

He also served in the U.S. Navy where he was deployed to the Persian Gulf after graduating from Superior High School.

Milroy said he’ll be talking with his wife and kids and his friends for the next week and a half, and should come to a decision within the next couple of weeks.

If he decides to run, it will be in a special election announced by Democratic Governor Tony Evers.