Yellowjackets, Saints Top Ranked Teams in UMAC Men’s Soccer Poll

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Wisconsin-Superior men’s soccer team is the unanimous pick to win the UMAC this upcoming season. That’s according to the conference coaches poll that was released Tuesday.

St. Scholastica comes in at #2. The Yellowjackets are coming off a historic season becoming the first UMAC team to win an NCAA playoff game.

UWS will open their season this weekend with a pair of games in Texas while the Saints will face St. Olaf on Friday and host Saint John’s on Sunday.