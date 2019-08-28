AICHO Workshop Helps Grow Indigenous Economy

Series focuses on Indigenous Economy and Indigenous Entrepreneurs.

DULUTH, Minn.- The American Indian Community Housing Organization or AICHO is hosting a forum that gives the indigenous community the tools to build the Indigenous economy.

The first of the three part series Indigenous Economy, Indigenous Entrepreneurs was held Wednesday.

A business owner shared his story and how native people in Duluth can start their own businesses that can help lift the 65% of native people in Duluth out from below the poverty line.

“With that higher representation we have to start looking at how do you build the economy how are we a part of the local economy and we believe that by starting our own business and generating our own resources that we can change those statistics,” said LeAnn Littlewolf, Economic Development Director at AICHO.

The workshop series will continue twice more in October you can check AICHO’s Facebook page for details.