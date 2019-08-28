Beargrease Goes Hollywood in Movie for Good Cause

A portion of ticket sales will go toward Beargrease and four other non-profit organizations.

DULUTH, Minn. – The John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon is going Hollywood, organizers from the marathon announced on Wednesday that the event is partnering with a Hollywood film studio all for a good cause.

The film will be called “The Great Alaskan Race” and it focuses on the true story about the outbreak of a serious infection in Alaska in 1925 and how 20 teams of sled dogs and mushers helped deliver the vital medicine to cure it in 700 mile journey.

It is scheduled to be released in mid-October including in Duluth and those with Beargrease could not be more excited.

“So many of us in Alaska and Minnesota, we relied on dog sleds as a mode of transportation in the middle of winter so it is important to us as a n organization for the history and cultural piece of it, but also to showcase the great races that happen across the U.S.,” said Monica Hendrickson, a spokesperson for the Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon.

Another announcement was made today as planning for the 2020 sled dog race is already underway and there have been some slight changes to the route.

“This year we’re planning to start in Duluth, probably at Billy’s. We’re still working on the race course and length. The biggest change for the Beargrease 120 is we’re actually going to be finishing at the Trestle Inn,” said Hendrickson.

The Trestle Inn is in the Township of Finland.

The race had previously been completed in Lutsen.

The annual John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon kicks off January 27, 2020.