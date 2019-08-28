Dancers Spice Up Their Lunch Break By Taking Latin Dance Lessons

What better way to make most of your lunch break than doing some Latin dancing.

Today, Move Dance Grow served up some lessons for a midday dance session.

Every Wednesday, folks can stop by to spice up their day with a little Latin flavor.

Each week is different and people can learn techniques from popular dances like Salsa and Cha Cha.

Beginners to experienced dancers are welcome to join in on the weekly classes.

And no partner is required to try out the moves.

“First of all we get to dance so that’s a ton of fun. We also get to come out in this beautiful space that Clyde has provided. Just shake it, get moving and get the endorphins going in the middle of the day,” said owner Kathleen Smart.

The next Latin lesson is on Wednesday September 4th at Clyde Iron Works.