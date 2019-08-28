Duluth YMCA to “Light Up With Pride” Starting Thursday

Officials with the City of Duluth and YMCA will help Kick off Duluth-Superior Pride Weekend Thursday Evening

DULUTH, Minn. – Tis’ the season to celebrate the history of the LGBTAQI community in the Northland.

The Duluth Area Family YMCA, in collaboration with the Duluth Superior PRIDE committee is proud to host the inaugural Light Up With Pride event Thursday, August 29 at 9:00 p.m. at the Downtown branch of the YMCA.

From 9:00 – 9:30 p.m., participants are encouraged to wear their rainbow-y best.

The PRIDE community is invited to come hear community stakeholders and leaders honor the LGBTQ movement and celebrate pride in our city.

Then, for the first time ever the Duluth YMCA and Duluth Superior PRIDE will flip the switch to light up the Y, rainbow bright.

The lights will be on for three days to add to the festivities. Duluth Mayor Emily Larson will be taking part in the event.

The Duluth-Superior PRIDE serves the gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, allied, queer, intersex, and two-spirit community by celebrating the GLBTAQI2S community’s diversity and promoting understanding, education, acceptance, respect, healthy living and loving, self-esteem and equality.

Duluth-Superior PRIDE runs from August 29 – September 1.

Click here for a full schedule of events during PRIDE weekend.