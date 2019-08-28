Endion Station Inn Opens Soon in Canal Park

DULUTH, Minn. – A new boutique, better yet, a Brew–tique hotel will soon open in Canal Park.

The historic Endion Station has been undergoing a big transformation to become the next vacation hot spot.

The former pub, now known as “Endion Station Inn,” will have five uniquely decorated hotel rooms with king and queen size beds.

Each room will be equipped with a tv and an expresso machine.

And the four–star hotel will also have complimentary Brewhouse beer and décor to show off Endion Station’s history and the craft beer industry.

The new space will also include a large deck with a fire pit and a sauna.

The owner…

who also owns the Fitger’s Brewhouse and Burrito Union, says the hotel would have opened in July…

But equipment delays caused the project to get behind schedule.

He says he is now happy to finally get this place open.

“Everyone is really pumped. The internet and phones have been ringing off the hook for people excited to book their room,” said Rod Raymond.

Pricing per night will average about $200.

Endion Station Inn is expected to open next month.