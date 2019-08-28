Finale of Wednesday Night at the Races

Kids got to run around the Wade Stadium turf for ribbons and high fives.

DULUTH, Minn. – It was a packed house at Wade Satadium for the final night of “Wednesday Night at the Races:.

Grandma’s Marathon hosts six of the races each summer for kids fourteen and under to have a chance to race.

It is all to promote healthy lifestyles as part of the Young Athletes Foundation.

“We love how the Young Athletes Foundation their mission ties into promoting healthy active lifestyles right from the very beginning. We have little toddlers that are running around and it’s just so fun to see that and starting them young so that they all are leading that healthy lifestyle that hopefully they carry over all of their years growing up,” said Mandi Peterson, the marketing and public relations manager for Grandma’s Marathon.

After the race families were treated to a Green Mill cookout to celebrate the summer of races.