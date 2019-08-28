#GOTW Preview: Proctor, Esko Looking for Winning Start to 2019

Kick-off for Friday's game is set for 7 p.m. at Egerdahl Field in Proctor.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Week One will feature a match–up with a lot of intrigue as Proctor hosts Esko in a battle of contrasting styles.

“It’s going to be the same thing you’ve seen from Proctor-Esko over the last seven or eight years. It’s going to be our idea of running hard and keeping the ball on the ground, and they’re going to want to air it out so we’ll see which one wins on Friday,” Proctor head coach Derek Parendo said.

“For the offense, we’ve been working on just more of our communication, the run game and everything like that. Defensively, we’ve been working on our pass rushing and being quicker off the ball,” said Rails lineman Ethan Bakke.

And these two teams have a lot of history together, going back as recently as 2017.

Two years ago, we had a section championship game against them and we lost. We’re just trying to get back at them because we should not have lost that game,” Eskomos defensive tackle Keegan Avervik said.

“They’re always a tough game and so every year we play them, it always just a slugfest,” said Eskomos head coach Scott Arnston.

And even in the first game of the season, there will be a lot on the line.

“This is actually a very important game because it’s the only section game that Proctor is going to play this year. So if it comes down to a tie or really close numbers at the end, they’re going to come back to Week One and look at this game,” Parendo said.

And both teams anticipate this might not be the last time they’ll face each other this season.

“It’s more important to end the season well. So if we meet them again at the end of the season, given the choice, that would be the one I would rather have,” said Arnston.

