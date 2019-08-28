Hilltoppers Boys Soccer Team Win Wild Match Against Hunters

Duluth Marshall would score four goals in the first half to get the win over Duluth Denfeld.

DULUTH, Minn. – In a match that featured lots of excitement in the first half, the Duluth Marshall boys soccer team defeated Duluth Denfeld 5-2 Wednesday night at Marshall High School.

The Hilltoppers would score four goals in the first half, including two from senior captain Peyton Marshak who also had two assists. Griff Pichetti and Brenden Pfahl also scored for Duluth Marshall. Xavier Decker and Keegan Chastey scored for Duluth Denfeld.