Joel Barta Returns to Coach Northland College Baseball

Barta is the only skipper to lead Northland College to a national playoff game.

ASHLAND, Wisc. – Northland College announced Wednesday that Joel Barta is returning to coach the Lumberjacks baseball team.

Barta was the program’s first head coach from 2000 to 2006 and since then, he is the only skipper to lead Northland College to a national playoff game. Prior to his return to Ashland, Barta made stops at the University of Texas Brownsville, Ridgewater College, the University of Mary and Midland Univerity in Nebraska.