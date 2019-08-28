Kids Tap Dance Summer Away at Shooting Stars Dance

Tap Dancing Day of summer camp teaches kids the basics.

CLOQUET, Minn.- In Cloquet a few kids had happy feet as they learned to tap dance at camp.

Shooting Stars Dance in Cloquet is hosting its last camp of the summer this week.

Dance instructors said dancing is a great activity to get kids moving.

“Bringing kids into dance at a young age is really good for them to meet new people, practice their social skills and learn about their bodies a little bit more,” said Dance Teacher Megan Witte.

“Because a lot of people just, you want to maybe learn how to move a little better, maybe not be so awkward and clumsy.”

This week at the camp there are fun themes every day like Disney Princesses and Willy Wonka.