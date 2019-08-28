Students Getting Comfortable at the Lincoln Park Middle School Open House

LPMS is expecting more than 700 students to come through the doors on the first day.

DULUTH, Minn. – The weather is sliding into fall temperatures which means school is right around the corner, and Wednesday Lincoln Park Middle School held its annual open house to help students get to know their surroundings and teachers.

Wednesday gave students and their parents a chance to pick up and walk through theirs schedules, learn how to open their lockers, and feel comfortable in a new school.

“It’s really nice to see them going from being a little nervous to walking out of here confident and smiling and knowing how to open their locker and knowing who their first hour teacher is and just getting really excited for the school year to start,” said Kim Flaa, the sixth grade school counselor.

Many students were eager to meet their new teachers for their favorite subjects like incoming sixth grader Sadie who said she could not wait to get into the science classroom.

“So far I’ve learned that science is awesome and one of my dream jobs is to become a scientist and help the world be better,” said Sadie.

The students’ first day for school will be the day after Labor Day, Tuesday, September 3, 2019.