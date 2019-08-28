New Pho Restaurant Opens in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.-A new Vietnamese restaurant called Pho–holic is now open in Duluth on Central Entrance.

It features a signature dish of Pho, which is a Vietnamese soup.

They also have a variety of other options giving Duluthians the opportunity to sample some of the culture and Vietnamese cuisine.

Store owners had a soft opening for the restaurant yesterday, but that didn’t stop people from filling up the seats.

“It’s finally here and everybody seems like they are happy with their meals. So it makes us super excited,” said co-owner Kenny Nguyen.

We’ll have much more on the restaurant and the people behind it coming up on Monday’s Knowing Your Neighbor.