Ruth House in Superior Moves to a Bigger Space

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Winter is right around the corner.

Soon warming centers in the Twin Ports will be packed with people seeking warm shelter from those very cold nights.

But before that happens, the Ruth House warming center in Superior is making some big changes.

It is moving to a bigger location soon, which will help more people when the temperatures plunge.

The current Ruth House location on Banks Ave can only accommodate about 20 people.

Now with more space they will double the number of people they can help.

Next month, the Ruth house will officially move in to their new digs.

They will take over the building which used house the City Church on Grand Avenue in Superior.

The new space was purchased as a gift from a local organization.

The new Ruth House is now located along the bus line.

It is also closer to the Solid Rock shelter, where many visitors go to get meals.

“Its been an incredible blessing. One that we have not taken lightly. And we have been praying about and hoping for. It will enable us to better serve this community. A community that we love,” said House Manager Christina Foster.

Walking Ministries says the move has really been embraced by the community.

They are very appreciative of all the support.

“The community has been wonderful to us,” said Walking Ministries Pastor Jack Swonger. “We’ve found that most people want to help. We humbly serve and we quietly serve. We don’t judge people and most people when they come the first thing they do is pick up on that. And they fall in love with how we do it.”

The current location on Banks Avenue will not go unused.

Walking ministries will donate the security deposit to help a deserving family with housing.

Ruth house plans to host a house warming at the Grand Avenue location on October 1st.

Walking Ministries is also planning to open the Esther house in West Duluth, but they need more volunteers.

Currently the Esther House has only four volunteers.

They need at least nine to operate properly.