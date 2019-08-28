St. Louis County Social Workers Offer Programs Through Library

DULUTH, Minn.-Social workers from St. Louis County are now meeting with those in need at the Duluth Public Library.

The services are offered from 1-4 p.m. every Wednesday where they meet with the public on variety of topics including issues with substance abuse, financial benefits, child protective services, and even housing.

Organizers from the program say it’s a good way to help people who may be intimated by meeting them in a more formal setting.

“People are comfortable here,” said Matt Johnson, a St. Louis County social worker. “I think St. Louis County is really good at getting out in the community and this is one of the ways we’re doing that.”

Leadership from the group said everyone is welcome to meet with them no matter what their circumstances are.