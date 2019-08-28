Yellowjackets, IceHawks Settle for Draw in Men’s Soccer Scrimmage

Carsen Monnier scored for the IceHawks while Alex Sulzer found the back of the net for the Yellowjackets.

PROCTOR, Minn. – In their final scrimmage before the regular season, the Wisconsin-Superior men’s soccer team settled for a draw with Lake Superior College 1-1 Wednesday afternoon at Egerdahl Field.

Carsen Monnier scored for the IceHawks while Alex Sulzer found the back of the net for the Yellowjackets, who will open their season with a pair of matches in Texas.