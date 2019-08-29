Cooking Connection: Fresh French Fries at the Minnesota State Fair

The Great Minnesota Get-Together Wraps up on Monday, September 2, 2019

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – The Great Minnesota Get-Together continues through Labor Day in Falcon Heights.

This year there are dozens of new foods available to try, but the staples keep customers and fairgoers coming back.

FOX 21 Local News stopped by Fresh French Fries in this week’s Cooking Connection.

FOX 21’s Andrew Kirov learns how staff keep up with demand as they serve up more than 25,000 pounds of potatoes hungry customers.

The stand is located at the north side of Judson Avenue between Nelson and Underwood Streets.

