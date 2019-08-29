Dickey’s BBQ Pit in Hermantown Appears Closed

Dickey's BBQ Pit is the biggest chain BBQ restaurant in the country.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- Rib and brisket lovers may need to find a new favorite place to chow down because Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Hermantown appears closed.

According to neighboring businesses, the chain location closed quickly and unexpectedly earlier this week.

Fox 21 tried reaching out to the restaurant and found their number was disconnected.

The Hermantown store is also no longer listed as one of its six Minnesota locations on Dickey’s website.