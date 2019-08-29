Duluth-Superior Pride Festival Kicks Off

DULUTH, Minn. – Labor Day Weekend in the Twin Ports celebrate the GLBTQAI2S individuals in the community with all types of activities for adults and families at Duluth-Superior Pride.

Mayor Emily Larson started pride weekend off with the Mayor’s Reception down at the Depot in Duluth saying all are welcome.

“Every single day we have community members who don’t feel like they can be exactly who they are and it feels great to provide a weekend where everyone is celebrated in the fullness of who they are,” said Mayor Larson.

Members of the Duluth-Superior Pride committee say they are grateful for the city’s backing.

“It feels great we love having their support it really feels like we have somebody behind us that understands what we do and why we’re here and all the inclusivity and everything,” said Blake Sawle, the co-chair of Duluth-Superior Pride.

“It is a happy celebration because we can be who we are. We can just go and have a good time we can dance in the streets and dance in the bars and no one is going to bother us,” said Al Healy, who looks forward to Duluth-Superior Pride each year.

The Pride Festival logo this year honors the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising where LGBT+ individuals rose up against police raids in New York City and was a catalyst for the gay rights movement in the United States.

“We have to look at our forefathers that brought us to where we are today because if it wasn’t for them that fought fought fought we wouldn’t be here today. I really believe that,” said Healy.

Meanwhile Superior Mayor Jim Paince once again showed his support at the Mayor’s reception.

This after his city recently passed an ordinance banning conversion therapy of underage gay youth.

“When we wrap up pride for this weekend let’s get back to work on the next successes because we are far from done in this movement. It is really just beginning and we have generations further to bring up behind us,” said Mayor Jim Paine.

Duluth-Superior Pride festivities for all ages continues with the pride festival at Bayfront Park on Saturday and the pride parade on Sunday on Tower Avenue in Superior.