Laura MacArthur Elementary School Beginning of School Open House

DULUTH, Minn. – Labor Day is the weekend which means school is almost in full swing.

Thursday, Laura MacArthur Elementary School in West Duluth welcomed students for an open house.

The school will be welcoming more than 350 kindergarten through fifth grade students.

They got a chance to see their new rooms, get comfortable at their desks, and meet their teachers including one little girl who is excited for everything.

“Math, science, and reading are my favorite ones, especially eating lunch, I’m in the habit of eating, I love eating,” said Paytinn, an incoming 4th grader.

School starts next week on September 3, 2019.