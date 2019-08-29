Legitimate Hustle Pale Ale Proceeds to Benefit Life House in Duluth

A Release Party for the New Brew is Happening Friday, August 30 at Fitger's in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Fitger’s Brewhouse Brewery and Grille and The Duluth Experience are teaming up with Life House to collaborate on a special brew, the Legitimate Hustle Pale Ale, to help raise money for the new Legitimate Hustle Program.

A project of Life House’s Futures Education and Employment Program, the Legitimate Hustle Program gives youth an opportunity to safely earn money while learning entrepreneurial and employment skills.

Life House staff guide and mentor each LHP cohort to start and operate their own social enterprise business.

A release party is taking place Friday, August 30 from 7:00 – 10:00 p.m. at The Barrel Room inside Fitger’s.

The head brewer expects the beer to be sold through October.

There will be live music by Zakk Grandahl, Teague Alexy and Marc Gartman, Limitless Candles by the Legitimate Hustle Program for sale, food and our tasty new beer flowing all night.