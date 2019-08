Nelson Picks Up First Head Coaching Win as Hilltoppers Defeat Lumberjacks

The Duluth Marshall volleyball team picked up their first win of the season against Cloquet.

DULUTH, Minn. – In a match that went the distance, the Duluth Marshall volleyball team defeated Cloquet 3-2 Thursday night at Marshall High School.

The Hilltoppers led 2-0 early on, but the Lumberjacks battled to force the deciding fifth set where Marshall would win it as Libby Nelson picks up her first head coaching win.