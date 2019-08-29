New Day Advocacy Center Debuts New Facility

The new building will now be able to accomodate about 20 people.

ASHLAND, Wis. – New Day Advocacy Center has been a safe haven for nearly 10,000 victims since opening 30 years ago.

And with a more space they are hopeful to provide comfort for more victims.

The brand new facility is a big step up from its current location.

The soon to be former facility is a nearly 2,000 square foot home with only three bedrooms and very little space.

“Probably give or take we could comfortably have 10 people in the bedrooms. But it hasn’t been comfortable because we have also been using our couch it has actually turned in to years,” said Executive Director Kathy Roper. “So that’s been difficult because during the day one persons bedroom is where everyone else watches television.”

There has also been many occasions when the center had to turn away people due to not having enough space.

“That’s really a difficult thing to do for someone to come up on the door knocking saying i need help i need help,” said Board President Tom Potterton. “Its huge for us to be able to say we are not going to have to turn as many of our clients away.”

The new space is now triple the size and is in a centralized location for convenience.

It has seven fully furnished bedrooms that can fit up to twenty people.

There is even a community room equipped with a large kitchen.

All 12 staff members will also have their very own offices to offer one on one help to the clients.

This project has been two years in the making.

The president of the board says he is very proud to accomplish this goal of better serving victims.

“That’s the reason why I came on the board, because I wanted to be able to help those individuals that find themselves in that situation,” said Potterton. “It’s a resource, a place where they can go so that they can step back and reorganize their lives.”

The organization says the community played a big part of making this project happen.

“One thing I learned is if people don’t believe in miracles they should because we’ve have some miracles happen. Things I never dreamed people would be willing to do,” said Roper.

Many Ashland residents and business have lent a hand and even donated money.

“We haven’t done it alone. We have had partners that have been walking with us all along the way,” said Potterton.

Most of the funding of the million dollar project is from state and government grants.

The non–profit also raised about seven hundred thousand dollars through their New Day rising campaign to keep the project going.

There are a few minor touch ups left to be completed for the project.

Next on the list is to get new blacktop for the parking lot.

But the entire New Day team is grateful to go on to help more of those who need them the most.

“This is a new day for us. And a new beginning. Every person that comes into our shelter is a new person to work with and we start their new day for them and were just going to keep going.” said Roper.

New Day Staff and clients are expected to move in by September 15th.