Prep Football: Hunters, Greyhounds Fall in Home Openers

Duluth Denfeld and Duluth East both lost their home openers to start the season.

DULUTH, Minn. – In Erik Lofald’s head coaching debut, Duluth Denfeld was dominated from start to finish as they fall to Aitkin 56-0 Thursday night at Egerdahl Field.

And on the other side of town, Duluth East fell to Cambridge-Isanti 42-28 at Ordean Stadium. Quarterback Caden Edwards scored on all four touchdowns for the Greyhounds.