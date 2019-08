Prep Soccer: Hawks Sweep Doubleheader Against Rails

The Hermantown boys and girls soccer teams came away with wins against Proctor.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – In boys soccer action, Hermantown doubled up Proctor 4-2 Thursday afternoon at Corey Veech Memorial Field.

Hunter Tanski, David Rutka, Evan Bjorlin and Matthew Joki all scored for the Hawks, while Nolan Mehle scored both goals for the Rails.

And in girls action, Hermantown would blank Proctor 3-0.