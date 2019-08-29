Students Get a Taste of UMD’s 200 Campus Clubs and Organizations

UMD hosts their annual back to school activities fair.

DULUTH, Minn.- Students at the University of Minnesota-Duluth had the chance to check out a handful of the school’s clubs.

Organizations ranging from Greek Life to more eccentric groups like Quidditch Club were represented at the college’s back to school activities fair.

Some freshman said it was reassuring to see such a wide variety of clubs offered to them at their school.

“It’s really cool to find people that are interested in the same things you are because you feel supported in what you’re doing and not the only person, who’s your age, that wants to get involved,” political science major Rebekah King said.

UMD has over 200 clubs and organizations available for students to join.