Teaching the Lessons of the Medicine Wheel at UWS

UWS is using this week to teach students about some of the Native American aspects the campus features such as the medicine wheel.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – New college students are getting to know University of Wisconsin-Superior and they are learning about their campus.

The wheel was dedicated last year and has many meanings for community and the circle of life.

Those at UWS see it as a great opportunity to teach students about Native culture in the Northland.

“We are in the heart of indian county we’re so close to so many tribal communities for people to realize that and be comfortable with it if it’s not something they’ve been exposed used to before,” said Kat Werchouski, the Assistant Director of Equity, Diversity, and Includsion at UWS.

Althoug hthe wheel has sacred protocols and rituals, leaders stress that it should be used as a public space for all who need it.