Wescom Inc. Opens New Northland Office and Production Space

Wescom Inc. specializes in electrical and energy installation.

RICE LAKE, Minn.- A Duluth electrical contractor, who works closely with oil and mining companies like Husky and Enbridge, has made a big expansion in the Northland.

Wescom Inc. specializes in supplying energy structures like electrical circuits and solar panels to large corporations.

The company celebrated the grand opening of its new office space right outside of Duluth in the old Lake Superior Garden Center.

The company’s CEO said their first Duluth location was getting so busy, they had to turn away clients.

Their new location and staff of over 140 people allows them to serve more organizations.

“It would have been wrong for us to take on that additional work load, so now that we have that space and we can live up to our core values, we’re excited. It’s wide open. Here we come, Duluth,” CEO Shane Stolp said.

The new shop is located on the 51 hundred block of Jean Duluth Road.