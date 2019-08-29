Zeitgeist to Host Pride Art Exhibit

The Exhibit is on Display at Zeitgeist Arts Cafe in Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Pride events kick off Thursday, August 29 with the Mayor’s Reception at the Duluth Depot.

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson, Superior Mayor Jim Paine, as well as officials from surrounding communities will welcome visitors and residents alike to the Depot for the opener of the Labor Day Weekend 2019 Pride Celebration.

The Mayor’s reception is happening from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., with free food and beverages.

Events continue the fun on Friday, August 30th with Party X at the Duluth Flame, a retro party at the Superior Main Club, and an Art Exhibit with local artists at Zeitgeist Arts Café.

On Saturday, August 31st is the Pride Festival in the Park.

Starting at 11:00 a.m. there will be local bands, artists, and speakers on the Bayfront stage along with tons of vendors, beer tents for the adults, and fun bouncy houses and fun for kids with the help of the Children’s Museum of Duluth.

Sunday Funday on September 1 includes the grand finale with the annual Pride Parade along Tower Avenue in Superior starting at 12:00 p.m.

The parade includes tons of local businesses and supporters marching for equality and diversity.

