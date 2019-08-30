Active Adventures: Race Day at Echo Valley Motocross Park

Echo Valley Motocross Park is Located at 4650 Lavoy Road in Brookston, Minnesota

BROOKSTON, Minn. – Dirt biking enthusiasts still have another chance to tear up the dirt track at Echo Valley Motocross Park located in Brookston, Minnesota.

The elite Moto-Cross riders in the region will be racing on a one mile long track that includes a “90 foot table top” jump, as well as many other riveting jumps, high speeds and plenty of action.

The track is set on 40 rolling acres with a great view.

The next racing event is taking place on Sunday, September 15.

Click here to learn more about Echo Valley Motocross Park.