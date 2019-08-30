Campgrounds Looking to Busy Weekend

DULUTH, Minn. – Campers from all over are taking advantage of the long weekend.

At Indian Point Campground and Spirit Bay Marina their 110 sites are completely booked.

Duluth and the campground are a destination spot for people from all over the country.

“We like to stop by here on our way south we’ve been gone all summer and Duluth has some cool all the shipping and the canal and the museums and the bicycle trails and this campground the beautiful cool air we love it,” said Dawn Ledbetter from Decatur, Alabama.

Campground staff say they turned away close to 30 people who were clamoring to get a spot this weekend.