College St. Scholastica Welcomes New Students

DULUTH, Minn. – Move in day was celebrated at the College of St. Scholastica today.

The college cheerfully welcomed nearly five hundred students and their families.

Students already on campus gave a hand with getting the new students settled in.

We caught up with a mom and dad who said its exciting but also bittersweet to drop off another child at college.

“Time goes by so fast. It’s crazy,” said Holly Holmes. ” It seems like just yesterday he was running around on the football field and basketball court. They grow up fast.”

Classes at the college of St. Scholastica begin Next Tuesday