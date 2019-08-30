Duluth Schools Supt. Gronseth Reacts To FOX 21’s Report On DWI History of Asst. Supt.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Public Schools Superintendent Bill Gronseth released a statement Friday one day after a FOX 21 report about Asst. Superintendent Jeffrey Horton’s past criminal record of three DWI cases, which was never shared with the school board before they signed off on the new hire in June of 2018.

“The information Mr. Horton shared during the hiring process was shared with the School Board Chair at the time to determine how to move forward.

The School Board has since revisited the policies and procedures of background checks and the hiring process as part of an ongoing process of updating district policies. There were discussions during the April and May Human Resources Committee meetings which are available on YouTube.

Not all of the information shared in the recent FOX news story was accurate. Mr. Horton is not currently serving jail time nor has he since being hired in Duluth.

As Dr. Kinkel from the Board of School Administrators shared, sometimes people that have had struggles in their own lives are able to help others through struggles as well.

While I do not condone this type of behavior, it does not preclude people from being successful,” Gronsent said in the statement to FOX 21.