Pig Out for a Good Cause Sunday in Iron River

The Emergency Pig Out Fundraiser is Happening Sunday, September 1 in Iron River

IRON RIVER, Wis. – Staff at White Winter Winery in Iron River, Wisconsin, invite you to pig out on delicious food for a great cause Sunday, September 1 from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The Emergency Pig Out Fundraiser helps support the Iron River EMS and Fire Department, which are both volunteer organizations.

Delicious “Real Deal” BBQ pulled pork with coleslaw, beans and roll will be for sale starting at 11:00 a.m.

Beverages for the event include new released from White Winter, including Blenda’s Blueberry Mead, Blueberry Hard Cider and Honey Mist spirits.

Live music will be performed by Rock Bottom featuring local favorite Russ Darwin

Family entertainment includes demonstrations by Iron River EMS and Fire Department, and a climbing wall by Positive Outdoors Energy with climbing for all ages.

Meet retired sled dogs from The Storm Shelter Sled Dog Sanctuary for Retired/Rescued Sled Dogs, a non-profit organization offering compassionate care, shelter and lots of love.

White Winter Winery is located at 68323 Lea Street A in Iron River.