Possible Cougar Roaming Eden Prairie

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) – Police in a Twin Cities suburb say they’re working with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine whether a cougar is roaming the city.

Authorities tweeted a photo Thursday night of what appears to be a cougar taken by a resident in Eden Prairie this week near Purgatory Creek. It’s not the first cougar sighting reported in Eden Prairie this summer.

An EP resident captured this image of a possible cougar Monday, Aug. 26 at 2:24 p.m. near Purgatory Creek, south of Cold Stream Ln. We are working with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to accurately identify the animal and gather additional information. https://t.co/7n90hzyLQW pic.twitter.com/B42nOMeiKz — Eden Prairie PD (@EdenPrairiePD) August 30, 2019

Two weeks ago, police were notified of a sighting near Staring Lake. That same week, two cougar sightings were reported in Bloomington.

The Minnesota Department of natural resources has some advice if you encounter a cougar. The DNR says don’t run, but “face the cougar directly, raise your arms to make yourself appear larger and speak loudly and firmly.”

Cougars are a protected species and may not be shot.