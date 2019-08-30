Prep Football: Eskomos, Lumberjacks, Spartans, Tigers, Raptors Victorious on Friday Night

It was a busy night of football in the first full week for Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ESKO, Minn. – In a section battle filled with turnovers, Esko held on to defeat Proctor 13-7 Friday night at Egerdahl Field. In other action, Cloquet used a late fourth quarter surge to knock off Two Harbors 30-15. Here are some other scores from across the Northland:

Merrill 0 Superior 36

Hayward 0 Northwestern 49

South Ridge 6 Carlton-Wrenshall 7

Ely 0 Mountain Iron-Buhl 58

Hibbing 0 Greenway-Nashwauk/Keewatin 52