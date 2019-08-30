Ribfest Returns to Duluth
The festival gave patrons a chance to try many different flavors like fajita or habenaro mango.
DULUTH, Minn. – Thousands of pounds of ribs were smoked down by the water at Ribfest at Bayfront Festival Park.
It is a festival that organizers are excited to bring back.
“There used to be a Ribfest in Duluth many years ago we brought this back this concept back. I think it’s great everybody loves ribs, everytbody loves beer, and everybody loves music so it seemed like a natural fit going into Labor Day Weekend,” said Walt Aplin the event manager of Ribfest.
Organizers hope to make Ribfest a yearly tradition.