Saddle Up! Great Northern Classic Rodeo is Back in Superior

The Annual Rodeo Happens Throughout Labor Day Weekend

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Great Northern Classic Rodeo is back for another three-day fun filled lineup of entertainment.

The event takes place at the Head of the Lakes Fairgrounds in Superior.

The 28th Annual Great Northern Classic Rodeo will begin Friday at 6:00 p.m.

Friday night the rodeo will kick off with the “Tough Enough to Wear Pink Event,” and rodeo performance.

There will be pre-rodeo events and Mutton Bustin’ for the kids.

Events will continue Saturday at 7:00 p.m., followed by the last day of fun Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Click here to purchase tickets today.