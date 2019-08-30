The Rustic Inn Cafe has all Hands on Deck for a Busy Holiday Weekend

The Rustic Inn Cafe attracts North Shore tourists.

TWO HARBORS, Minn.- To stay energized doing all this hiking up the North Shore, people are stopping to eat at destination restaurants like the Rustic Inn.

The café is at the peak of their busy season.

With all hands on deck, they’re ready to take on the holiday weekend.

“This Summer has been fantastic and it’s just been really fun to see how many people are coming down the shore all year. I think it’s going to be a really good wrap up to it,” cafe owner Beth Sullivan said.

Even though business has been steady at the Rustic Inn for over 30 years, the restaurant is up for sale.

Sullivan says she’s looking for the right people to turn it over to before walking into retirement.