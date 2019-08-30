Visitors Tour UMD’s Blue Heron Vessel

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD’s Large Lakes Observatory Vessel, Blue Heron, docked in the Twin Ports harbor to give visitors a tour of the ship.

The vessel travels to the Great lakes about ten months out of the year to focus on how the climate can make an impact on them.

On the tour guests got a chance to check out equipment used to collect water samples from the bottom of the lakes.

They also got the opportunity to wander through the onboard labs, used to examine samples

“It’s so fun to see all the these people and how they work. And I guess it would be fun to tell my friends because it’s like we are on the Blue Heron.”

The Blue Heron typically gets between two and four hundred visitors on their tour days.