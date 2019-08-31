Authorities Search for Missing Man Last Seen in Winter, Wisconsin





WINTER, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice has issued a Silver Alert for 89-year-old Tony Dantzman of Sawyer County.

Authorities say Dantzman was last seen while staying with his family at the Strouf Motel in Winter at about 10:00 a.m. Friday.

He was was wearing a checkered shirt with a black vest, black pants, black shoes, grey hat with Marines emblem, and glasses.

The Silver Alert was issued on Friday but has been expanded statewide due to concerns that Dantzman may be hitchhiking.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Department at 715-634-5213.