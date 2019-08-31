Gluten Free Food Truck Caters to Those With Celiac’s

The truck sells fair food such as funnel cakes, cheese curds, and even corn dogs to people who might not get to eat that food regularly.

DULUTH, Minn. – A special kind of food truck selling only gluten free options called Auntie M’s was parked outside of Duluth Cider on Saturday.

“When I was first gluten free there were not a lot of options so I struggled a lot but seeing that there’s gluten free food trucks is awesome because people with Celiac’s Disease can now experience fair food,” said Sarah Bellinger, who lives in Duluth.

Auntie M’s proves that even if someone cannot eat gluten they might get a chance to try onion rings once again.