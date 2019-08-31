Hilltoppers Girls Soccer Gives Up Two Late Goals in Loss to Stars

Gianna Kneepkens scored the lone goal for Duluth Marshall.

DULUTH, Minn. – Gianna Kneepkens scored the lone goal for Duluth Marshall as the Academy of Holy Angels scored two late goals to top the Hilltoppers 2-1.

Kneepkens’s goal came late in the first half and was the first goal of the game, giving the Hilltoppers the 1-0 lead at the half. The Stars scored one early in the second half to tie it, then scored the game-winner off a corner kick with just 38 seconds left in the game.

The Hilltoppers will play their first road game at Proctor next Saturday, Sept. 7.